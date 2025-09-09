Trump & Putin Attempting To End Russia/Ukraine War, Christians Being Jailed In S. Korea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MailbagShow * 9.9.2025
TRUMP/PUTIN ATTEMPTING TO END WAR
https://www.rt.com/russia/624235-putin-trump-prevent-wwiii/
CHRISTIANS BEING JAILED IN S. KOREA
https://michaelsavage.com/evangelical-leaders-raided-and-jailed-in-south-korea-like-in-maos-china/
HHS:MRNA JABS PROLONGED COVID-19 SCAMDEMIC
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hhs-determines-mrna-jabs-prolonged-covid-19-pandemic-rfk-sounds-alarm-on-disturbing-organ-harvesting-racket
EPSTEIN SURVIVORS CREATING OWN LIST
https://www.wnd.com/2025/09/epstein-survivors-creating-own-list-high-profile-sex/
FBI, EPSTEIN
https://conservativebrief.com/fbi-epstein-2-94955/
MEXICAN CARTELS EXPLOIT UKRAINE WAR
https://www.intellinews.com/mexican-cartels-exploit-ukraine-war-to-acquire-military-drone-technology-393658/
BIG PHARMA RIPPED US OFF FOR TRILLIONS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/after-big-pharma-made-trillions-pushing-experimental-jab/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson