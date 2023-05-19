This covid vaccine study is even worse than we thought | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Join Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com !
A new study suggests that the messenger RNA Covid vaccines did not impact overall mortality. However, the vaccines that did not have mRNA did seem to.The study analyzed data from random clinical trials. They compared the overall deaths in the vaccinated group to placebo groups. The results showed that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna had no difference in overall mortality between the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated groups. The vaccines that used adenovirus-vector, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was taken off the market, was associated with lower overall mortality.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.