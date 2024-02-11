2000 YEAR OLD BIBLE REVEALED TERRIFYING KNOWLEDGE 🧌 REGARDING THE HUMAN RACE[S]

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gvjY8cybeRnO/





Thumbnail: https://www.thearchaeologist.org/blog/2000-year-old-bible-revealed-lost-chapter-with-terrifying-knowledge-about-the-human-race-1





First, the verbiage from Jim Crenshaw:





One must be prepared for a journey into forbidden knowledge and chilling revelations with the 2000-year-old Bible, the Book of Enoch. This highly controversial text has sparked debate for centuries, documenting sensual fallen angels, violent giants, strange cosmology, and world-changing revelations. Despite detailing events from before the birth of Jesus, the book is not included in today's Bible, and some scholars do not consider it divinely inspired. However, this book filled with terrifying knowledge was found in Abyssinia, Ethiopia, in 1773 and has been included in the scriptures of the Ethiopian Christian sect. This text is said to contain terrifying knowledge about the human race, including predictions of doom that will send shivers down your spine. What other secrets do these pages hold? Join us as we delve into the 2000 Year Old Bible Revealing Lost Chapter With TERRIFYING Knowledge About The Human Race





The Book of Enoch





The book of Enoch is also called the Ethiopic Book of Enoch's pseudepigraphical work. It is an Old Testament book containing events written long before Jesus was born. The original manuscript of this ancient book disappeared at the end of the fourth century. Later on, in 1773, it was rediscovered in Ethiopia. However, the Christian sect in Abyssinia, Ethiopia, have included this book in their scriptures as a reference for their practice. The obsession of heretical Christian groups such as the Manichaeans with a blend of Iranian, Greek, Chaldean, and Egyptian elements also aided the survival of this book.





2000 Year Old Bible Revealed Lost Chapter With TERRIFYING Knowledge About The Human Race

February 3, 2024

