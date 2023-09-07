Create New Account
347) Vaccinated blood is extremely sensitive to ELF 04 Hz
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Oxygen deprivation by those filamental electromagnetic devices. And there is really just one difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated blood. The vaccinated blood had an extreme sensitivity to extremely low frequency at a rate of 4 Hz.


Sep 1, 2023 | Blurring Lines: Nanotechnology, Vaccines, and Control - America Out Loud News : https://www.americaoutloud.news/blurring-lines-nanotechnology-vaccines-and-control/

Bio: https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/peter-breggin-md-and-ginger-ross-breggin/

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD | Substack : https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD |Substack : https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/


Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

5gfrequencymicrowave4g6gbloodvaxelectricalelfoxygen deprivationana maria mihalcea

