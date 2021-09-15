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¿Que es Fascismo? Libertario Dave Smith educa a Fox News sobre el fascismo totalitario de Big Pharma. - Subtítulos en Español
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21 views • September 15, 2021
15/09/2021. El libertario Dave Smith se volvió viral cuando explocó en que consiste el Fascismo totalitario de las grandes farmacéuticas, que coluden con el gobierno para imponer a la fuerza un mandato de vacuna de covid19, incluso contra la voluntad de las personas. En una corta pero magistral exposición, Dave no solo muestra el rampante fascismo, sino la vil hipocrecía de los liberales que se hacen llamar progresistas.
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