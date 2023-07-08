Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Day 15 - Vacation July 15
channel image
Hagenaars Family
1 Subscribers
10 views
Published Saturday

A day of shopping in Oosterhout.  We went around downtown and picked up some groceries at Jumbo.  The grocery stores here are a bit more advanced in technology than in Canada, check it out.

Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public



Keywords
familyshoppingvacationnetherlandsjumbooosterhouthagenaars familyfamily of 5european vacationcandy storejamis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket