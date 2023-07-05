Create New Account
REF: 14-06-23 Harvey. PC Ahmed I'm still not satisfied and this will prompt you to move my complaint to the formal stage
⁣Homogenitus Clouds man made generated


THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

REF: 14-06-23 Harvey.  RE NPAS CHOPPER HARASSMENT GOING BACK NEARLY 20 YEARS.

4/7/23 G-POLA OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 29949, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: BC7DA3B65CC78DF
 
PC Ahmed I'm still not satisfied and this will prompt you  to move my complaint to the formal stage. (I have taken legal steps ) and contacted you 
 
Perps go out of their way to come my way.
 
Perp appears when I step outside perp plummets down 15m above doing 130mph at least, dangerous manoeuvring swerving off to west sharp from heading due North. Perp could have crashed into Church or my home. Chopper gains alt fast after buzz over.
 
I was blasted with a direct energy weapon and could feal hit
 
Dear West Yorkshire Police,
 
Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)
 
Yours
 
Damian.


To Myself.
Dear Damian,

Thank you for submitting a request for a review. I have checked the West Yorkshire Police complaints database and I can see you have a complaint reference 14-06-23 Harvey, which was responded to on 19 June 2023 by PC Ahmed.

The style of the letter you received from PC Ahmed tells me that it was handled informally, outside of Schedule 3 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Informal handling is permitted by the legislation that governs the police complaints system, but it does not come with a right of review. This is because it is possible to escalate a complaint that has been handled informally to the formal handling stage. Complaints handled formally do come with a right of review.

Since your complaint has not yet been handled formally, you do not have a right of review and therefore I must decline your request for a review. I would advise you to write back to PC Ahmed and say you are still not satisfied and this will prompt her to move your complaint to the formal stage.

You may find our Frequently Asked Questions for Reviews helpful when you receive the next outcome letter
https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/policing-and-crime/complaints-and-conduct/frequently-asked-questions-faqs-reviews-of-police-complaints/

K Grey | Casework and Reviews Manager

West Yorkshire Combined Authority | Policing and Crime Team

Wellington House | 40-50 Wellington Street | Leeds | LS1 2DE

Reminder

(PC Ahmed Misconduct in public office is a criminal offence and is a punishable offence for up to 25 years in Jail)

breachflylow

