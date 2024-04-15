Create New Account
The Feral Tissue Model. A new way of understanding unwanted and dangerous growths in the body.
A new model suggesting that a shortage of short chain fatty acids is the initial trigger for unwanted dangerous growths in the body.  This is followed by upregulated AHR receptors, increased intercellular toxicity, lower pH, all of which trigger the behavior we see in unwanted growths.  

