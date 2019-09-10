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WTC7 collapse CBS 911 1720
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6 views • September 10, 2019
WTC7 collapse CBS 911 1720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-1zPuPC2zM
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on Sep 25, 2007
CBS 9/11 17:20
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-1zPuPC2zM
yt ch: 11septembervideos
Uploaded on Sep 25, 2007
CBS 9/11 17:20
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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