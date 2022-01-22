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Pro Life Men
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71 views • January 22, 2022
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-- Women Need Men Who Are Pro Life. --
Just as Adam failed to protect Eve in the garden, do you fail to protect your wife?
For men abortion is an easy way out of a pregnancy.
The result is a civilization brought to its knees, leaving tens-of-millions of broken homes and bodies in its wake.
Whether you know it or not, however, a man longs for responsibility, commitment, self-sacrifice.
Abortion stands as the beating heart, of a worldview that seeks to deny him this dignity and reduce him to a mere beast.
Have you as a man been cause for an abortion? If so, beg God for mercy, never underestimate the mercy of your Lord and God!
Do you have an abortion story ..
If not, why did your parents choose to give you life?
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
-- Women Need Men Who Are Pro Life. --
Just as Adam failed to protect Eve in the garden, do you fail to protect your wife?
For men abortion is an easy way out of a pregnancy.
The result is a civilization brought to its knees, leaving tens-of-millions of broken homes and bodies in its wake.
Whether you know it or not, however, a man longs for responsibility, commitment, self-sacrifice.
Abortion stands as the beating heart, of a worldview that seeks to deny him this dignity and reduce him to a mere beast.
Have you as a man been cause for an abortion? If so, beg God for mercy, never underestimate the mercy of your Lord and God!
Do you have an abortion story ..
If not, why did your parents choose to give you life?
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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