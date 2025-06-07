Gaza: Painful to watch journalist find 'airstrike kill 48 members of extended family, mostly kids' on Eid al Adha holiday

Painful to watch journalist find 'airstrike kill 48 members of extended family, mostly kids' on Eid al Adha holiday

'I was only able to bury four of them, the rest torn apart' at shelter

'I collapsed when saw the scene. I lost consciousness from the shock. In a single moment, I lost my entire family. No words can ever describe what I feel'

Photojournalist Abdel Rahim Khudr in Quds News Network report from Jabalia al-Balad, Gaza