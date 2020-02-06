The Coronavirus and Bible Prophecy

What does the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have to do with Bible prophecy? This channel is wary of YouTube prophets who make a big deal out of every newspaper headline, but we must admit that the novel coronavirus could play a significant role with regard to the end times. Jesus said that, in the last days, there would be wars and rumors of wars, pestilences, famines...he described these as the signs of the times, but he also said that these signs would indicate that the end was NOT yet upon us. So how does the recent china outbreak fit in with what Jesus predicted?