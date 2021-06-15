THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 14 (subtítulos español)

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Part 14: The Era of Depopulation… What does that look like in our daily lives? About wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, plagues & diseases. The true story behind HIV/AIDS and the Spanish Flu. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck This is part 14 of 20 parts in total. Part 15 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 14: La era de la despoblación... ¿Qué aspecto tiene esto en nuestra vida cotidiana? Sobre las guerras, las catástrofes (¿naturales?), el hambre y la sequía, las plagas y las enfermedades. La verdadera historia del VIH/SIDA y la gripe española. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck Esta es la parte 14 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 15 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas (inglés/holandes): https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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