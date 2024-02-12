Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Ukraine Regime Burying their Dead Brothers with Excavators - Apparently on Zelensky's Orders, to Hide the Real Losses
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
66 views
Published 19 hours ago

Packs of dead packaged Khokhlov. Forelocks are already burying their dead brothers in excavators. Apparently on Zelensky's orders, in order to hide the real losses of the Armed Forces of the Criminal Code (ВС Ук). That's how the Oksankas don't even know where their Tarasiks 15 lakhs of piggy are lying.💥

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket