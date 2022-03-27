BILL GATES HAS A DREAM

Produced by OTT TV Late 2020

41,834 DEAD 3.9 Million Injured Following COVID Vaccines in European Database as U.S. Military Deaths Soar 1100%

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 41,834 fatalities, and 3,900,241 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots. A U.S. Attorney reports that there has been a 1100% increase in military deaths following COVID vaccines, stating, "This is Genocide." Daniel Horowitz reports at The Blaze: "Both political parties are salivating to draw our military into the Russia-Ukraine war, but neither of them seems to care about what our own leaders have done to these soldiers. It is now abundantly clear from numerous data points that the shots have caused unimaginable injury among the general population. Military doctors have come forward to show the enormity of this damage in the military, yet the military has chosen to cover it up and tamper with their own health surveillance data in order to conceal the magnitude of the injury. Meanwhile, new data presented in a Florida federal court on behalf of a Navy SEAL demonstrates that, at a minimum, more people died from the shot than from COVID."

U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions

1,195,934 Reports

Through March 18, 2022





26,059

DEATHS



143,554

HOSPITALIZATIONS



124,777

URGENT CARE



183,634

DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS



9,500

ANAPHYLAXIS



14,827

BELL'S PALSY



4,377

Miscarriages

13,360

Heart Attacks

37,133

Myocarditis/Pericarditis

48,342

Permanently Disabled

6,164

Thrombocytopenia/

Low Platelet

29,444

Life Threatening

41,174

Severe Allergic Reaction

13,139

Shingles