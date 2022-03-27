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BILL GATES HAS A DREAM
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674 views • March 27, 2022
Produced by OTT TV Late 2020
41,834 DEAD 3.9 Million Injured Following COVID Vaccines in European Database as U.S. Military Deaths Soar 1100%
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 41,834 fatalities, and 3,900,241 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots. A U.S. Attorney reports that there has been a 1100% increase in military deaths following COVID vaccines, stating, "This is Genocide." Daniel Horowitz reports at The Blaze: "Both political parties are salivating to draw our military into the Russia-Ukraine war, but neither of them seems to care about what our own leaders have done to these soldiers. It is now abundantly clear from numerous data points that the shots have caused unimaginable injury among the general population. Military doctors have come forward to show the enormity of this damage in the military, yet the military has chosen to cover it up and tamper with their own health surveillance data in order to conceal the magnitude of the injury. Meanwhile, new data presented in a Florida federal court on behalf of a Navy SEAL demonstrates that, at a minimum, more people died from the shot than from COVID."
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions
1,195,934 Reports
Through March 18, 2022
26,059
DEATHS
143,554
HOSPITALIZATIONS
124,777
URGENT CARE
183,634
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,500
ANAPHYLAXIS
14,827
BELL'S PALSY
4,377
Miscarriages
13,360
Heart Attacks
37,133
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
48,342
Permanently Disabled
6,164
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
29,444
Life Threatening
41,174
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,139
Shingles
41,834 DEAD 3.9 Million Injured Following COVID Vaccines in European Database as U.S. Military Deaths Soar 1100%
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 41,834 fatalities, and 3,900,241 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots. A U.S. Attorney reports that there has been a 1100% increase in military deaths following COVID vaccines, stating, "This is Genocide." Daniel Horowitz reports at The Blaze: "Both political parties are salivating to draw our military into the Russia-Ukraine war, but neither of them seems to care about what our own leaders have done to these soldiers. It is now abundantly clear from numerous data points that the shots have caused unimaginable injury among the general population. Military doctors have come forward to show the enormity of this damage in the military, yet the military has chosen to cover it up and tamper with their own health surveillance data in order to conceal the magnitude of the injury. Meanwhile, new data presented in a Florida federal court on behalf of a Navy SEAL demonstrates that, at a minimum, more people died from the shot than from COVID."
U.S V.A.E.R.S Adverse Reactions
1,195,934 Reports
Through March 18, 2022
26,059
DEATHS
143,554
HOSPITALIZATIONS
124,777
URGENT CARE
183,634
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,500
ANAPHYLAXIS
14,827
BELL'S PALSY
4,377
Miscarriages
13,360
Heart Attacks
37,133
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
48,342
Permanently Disabled
6,164
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
29,444
Life Threatening
41,174
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,139
Shingles
Keywords
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