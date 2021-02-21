© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1976 vaccine agenda same as today
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
323 views • February 21, 2021
Listen to this video where they talk about the vaccine side effects and how they manipulated people to get it. IT IS THE SAME THING THEY ARE DOING TODAY! Same script. Most of you are too young to remember it so that's why they're respeating it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.