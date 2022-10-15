YOUNG HEARTS Part 25 - Unchartered Waters (Pfizer confirms)

Pfizer made a stunning admission this week in an EU Parliament that they did ‘no testing for transmission’, before releasing it onto the market.

Dr Birx recently admitted that she “knew it wouldn’t stop transmission” and they “overplayed the vaccine”

Barack Obama stated in April 2022 that “we’ve now essentially clinically tested (chuckle) the vaccine on billions of people worldwide”

The Australian Minister for Health, Greg Hunt said in 2021 that ‘The world is engaged in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever’

In early 2021, in a conversation with Mark Zuckerberg, Dr Anthony Fauci admitted that vaccines can make a disease ‘easier to contract’ and ‘much worse than it would have otherwise been’. He went on to say ‘the only way to know that it wouldn’t make the disease worse is if you conduct extended trials’.

In 1999 Dr Anthony Fauci stated that ‘After you give it, it could take 12 years for all hell to break loose, then what have you done?’

Mirrored - checkur6