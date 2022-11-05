2022 Midterm Elections - Possible Fraud and Racial Tensions Planned

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/
There is a pending White-Black collision brewing in America. It's being cleverly sponsored by intentional misrepresentation of the Black crime narrative. As most Black crime effects Black people, it makes no sense with the condition of this country today, that Black people are being presented as the problem with the nation.
In reality, the real problem with this country is in control of the White Conservative narrative and is using their age old trick of driving Anglo-Saxon anger and resentment to Black people when they are the actual source of the issues.
The reality with America is:
Jews are the Problem!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.