Servants of Christ





Jan 14, 2024





A Message given by our Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz De Maria





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website



Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#jesuschrist #ourlady #virginmary #war #china #america #usa





Our Lady: Pray! War will Spread, Two Great Powers will be Involved! Make Supplies now





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yE4h-rzzAF4

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website