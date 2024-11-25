✨Kurakhove direction, assault on Ilyinka✨

Part 2: The advance of our armor group following the artillery preparation and the work of the assault troops

(Part 1)

The 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division is storming the settlement on armored vehicles. The "super grills" that delivered the assault troops to the enemy strongholds are visible.

The scale of the enemy's engineering work is impressive - the AFU are hastily digging in, trying to slow down our rapid advance. Assault units of the Russian Armed Forces, under enemy airstrikes, immediately take the enemy's trenches and clear them. Overall control of the battle is carried out from drones. The video shows fragments from the body cameras of our troops.





The meticulously planned attack allowed our infantry to clear the enemy positions, and the equipment was withdrawn in an orderly manner to avoid becoming a stationary target for the enemy. The high level of coordination and competent organization of the offensive actions of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division cannot but inspire admiration.

To be continued.