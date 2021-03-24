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LIBERTE AUSTIN, 2A/Self-Defense Advocate | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep15 | NRN+
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61 views • March 24, 2021
RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Liberte Austin on her work with U.S. LawShield, an org that defends the right to self-defense, and other 2nd Amendment initiatives. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Liberte Austin is a social media influencer, who uses her platform to advocate for conservativism, self-defense and the 2nd Amendment. She has over 15 years experience working in the legal industry and currently works as a paralegal and writer for U.S. LawShield. U.S. LawShield is an organization dedicated to defending the freedom of those who exercise their right to self-defense. Liberte is also the National Field Director of The Ambassador Program for the Second Amendment Institute (SAI). - Aired on March 23, 2021
#SecondAmendment #2A #LiberteAustin
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Liberte Austin is a social media influencer, who uses her platform to advocate for conservativism, self-defense and the 2nd Amendment. She has over 15 years experience working in the legal industry and currently works as a paralegal and writer for U.S. LawShield. U.S. LawShield is an organization dedicated to defending the freedom of those who exercise their right to self-defense. Liberte is also the National Field Director of The Ambassador Program for the Second Amendment Institute (SAI). - Aired on March 23, 2021
#SecondAmendment #2A #LiberteAustin
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/NewRightNet
https://t,me/Patriot911News
https://t.me/RealMemeworks
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join RIGHT NOW Newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
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