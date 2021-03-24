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LIBERTE AUSTIN, 2A/Self-Defense Advocate | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep15 | NRN+
New Right Network
New Right Network
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61 views • March 24, 2021
RIGHT NOW Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Liberte Austin on her work with U.S. LawShield, an org that defends the right to self-defense, and other 2nd Amendment initiatives. RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Liberte Austin is a social media influencer, who uses her platform to advocate for conservativism, self-defense and the 2nd Amendment. She has over 15 years experience working in the legal industry and currently works as a paralegal and writer for U.S. LawShield. U.S. LawShield is an organization dedicated to defending the freedom of those who exercise their right to self-defense. Liberte is also the National Field Director of The Ambassador Program for the Second Amendment Institute (SAI). - Aired on March 23, 2021

#SecondAmendment #2A #LiberteAustin

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy