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Win by Buying Food from Your Local Farm
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10 views • January 17, 2021
Local farms work hard for customers. Local farms can provide wholesome foods. Local farms are robust and will still be there long after the food supply chain breaks down. Support your local farms, have a more self-reliant community and get wonderful fresh foods. Let’s talk about how to do this.
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