Trump… Victim or Controlled Opposition? | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 72

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Del and Rusty talk about various pressing topics, from the Trump indictment to the manipulation of social media algorithms and the pervasive corruption within the government. They explore the possibility of controlled opposition, questionable motives behind certain political actions, and the concerning suppression of conservative voices.





Rusty raises questions about the timing of Trump's indictment and its relation to revelations concerning Joe Biden's alleged corruption and suggests that the Department of Justice might be using such indictments as a smokescreen to divert attention from Biden's scandals.





They dive into the concept of controlled opposition and discuss its potential implications on Trump's role in the political landscape. They also touch upon the controversial January 6th event, speculating that it might have been a setup orchestrated by the government.





Then the conversation shifts to the Biden Administration's involvement in demanding Facebook's algorithms to suppress conservative content. The hosts express concerns about the impact on freedom of speech and the increasing influence of big tech companies on public discourse.





Drawing from a revealing Tucker Carlson interview with Devin Archer, Del and Rusty shed light on the pervasive corruption within the government. They highlight how politicians often prioritize personal gain over the interests of the public. The podcast also touches upon the upcoming DeSantis / Newsom debate and discusses Newsom's political aspirations.





This podcast exposes the inner workings of the political landscape, unveiling manipulation tactics, potential distractions, and the troubling entanglement between politicians and financial interests. Del and Rusty encourage their listeners to remain vigilant, question authority, and seek the truth in an age of misinformation and widespread corruption.





Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!