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Vax Mandates - Oregon State Trooper Put on Leave For Making This Video
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1461 views • September 03, 2021
Oregon State Trooper Zachary Kowing was placed on paid leave for making this powerful video explaining why he will not be bullied into taking the mandated COVID clot shot.
“I’ve fallen in line for over a year with these useless, ineffective mask mandates, and I will no more!”
https://twitter.com/SassyConservat1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1433803833143070725%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F09%2Foregon-state-trooper-place-leave-sharing-powerful-video-fallen-line-year-useless-ineffective-mask-mandates-will-no-v%2F
“I’ve fallen in line for over a year with these useless, ineffective mask mandates, and I will no more!”
https://twitter.com/SassyConservat1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1433803833143070725%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F09%2Foregon-state-trooper-place-leave-sharing-powerful-video-fallen-line-year-useless-ineffective-mask-mandates-will-no-v%2F
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