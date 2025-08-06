THE BIG FAT RED LINE: Removing Free Will by Eliminating Options & Knowledge w/ Glenn & Eric Meder

Sign up for the FREE "Exit the Surveillance State" Webinar at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/306/8yo53fqk

Glenn and Eric Meder return for another powerful and eye-opening conversation—this time diving into one of the most fundamental freedoms under attack: your free will.

In this episode, we break down how manipulation of the masses—through propaganda, surveillance, engineered scarcity, and social conditioning—is being used to strip you of your options. And when your options are taken away, your free agency disappears. Free will cannot exist without choice.

We also explore how modern social constructs, from gender ideology to algorithmic censorship and digital nudging, are being used to reshape the minds of children and adults alike. It’s all part of a broader plan to fragment identity, dissolve autonomy, and normalize submission to centralized control.

Glenn and Eric—two deeply knowledgeable experts on the weaponization of the surveillance state—lay out how this system was built, how it’s being deployed, and what you can do to reclaim your sovereignty.

This is not just about technology. It’s about you, your children, and the future of human freedom.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further