Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SYRIA - Thousands of Protesters have Taken to the Streets in the Outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, to Condemn the Israeli Aggression on Gaza and show Support for Palestinians
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
970 Subscribers
26 views
Published Saturday

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, to condemn the Israeli aggression on Gaza and show support for Palestinians.

Ibrahim Wahdi reports from Damascus.

@PressTV

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket