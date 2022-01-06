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Justin Bieber. Satanic donut boy. ARREST THIS CREEP CANADA!
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225 views • January 06, 2022
Billboards have gone up Canada wide. But they forgot to give This little shit a logo. Can you help? Computer logos photoshopped on there? or even better we can fix up the billboards where they stand... IN YOUR TOWN! Get up there and get logos on those shirts. Wake up the masses. Canada needs to know the boy from Strathbury, Ontario is a SATANIST, Masonic, CREEP.
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