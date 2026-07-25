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Is Your Gut Causing Burnout? | Gabe Dough | Burnout Recovery | The Conscious Man 7 Podcast Ep. 144
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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What if burnout, anxiety, brain fog and emotional instability are not just problems of the mind, but signs that something deeper is going wrong in the gut?


In this powerful conversation, I sit down with Gabe Dough, founder of Good Bru, to explore the gut-brain connection, chronic reflux, fatigue, dysbiosis, processed food culture, resilience, and why so many people still feel mentally and physically off even when they are trying to live better.


Gabe shares his own story of severe reflux and low energy, and how that struggle pushed him into a much deeper understanding of how gut health affects mood, focus, stress, emotional regulation and everyday wellbeing. This episode also explores a much bigger question: if the gut affects the brain, and the brain affects behaviour, what happens to a society fuelled by stress, ultra-processed food and constant overstimulation?


This is not just a conversation about digestion.


It is a conversation about resilience, self-command, healing from within, and whether modern culture is quietly damaging human potential from the inside out.


In this conversation we cover:


🔹 Gut health and burnout

🔹 The gut-brain axis

🔹 Dysbiosis and real food

🔹 Processed food and emotional instability

🔹 Reflux, fatigue and healing

🔹 Probiotics and prebiotics

🔹 Resilience and gratitude

🔹 Faith, entrepreneurship and purpose

🔹 How better gut health can affect families and culture


Most people treat their gut as an afterthought, something to fix only when it screams loud enough to be noticed. They chase the mood, the fatigue, the brain fog, and never once look at what is happening beneath it all.


Your gut has been talking to you the whole time.

This conversation is about finally learning to listen.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals – https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Gabe via any of the links below:


Website – https://goodbru.com/cm7

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@goodbru

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/good.bru

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/goodbru

Twitter/X – https://x.com/goodbruorganic

Email – [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram – @adriano_246 – https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 – https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X – @adriano_246 – https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch – https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Email – [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar – Bitcoin address – bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Align your mind and body with your custom meal plan – https://compoundbodytraining.com/mealplan


📢 Fix your leaky gut and improve your gut health with Good Bru – https://goodbru.com/cm7

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow – https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧


Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎


📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, what gut symptom did you brush off for years before realising it was running your mood, your energy and your identity?

📤 Share this with someone whose gut has been quietly running the show without them knowing it.


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#GabeDough #GutHealth #GutBrainAxis #Burnout #BurnoutRecovery #BrainFog #MicrobiomeHealth #DigestiveHealth #MentalClarity #EmotionalResilience #ProcessedFood #HealingFromWithin #MensHealth #MensWellbeing #ConsciousLiving #InnerMastery #HumanPotential #HealthPodcast #WellnessPodcast #TheConsciousMan7

Keywords
guthealthmenshealthburnoutbrainfogprocessedfoodhealthpodcastmicrobiomehealthhealingfromwithinconsciouslivingtheconsciousman7humanpotentialdigestivehealthgabedoughmentalclarityburnoutrecoverygutbrainaxisemotionalresiliencemenswellbeinginnermasterywellnesspodcast
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