❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 1-7 April, 2024

▪️Throughout the week, Russian Armed Forces continued to strike enemy targets in several regions of the so-called Ukraine. In Kharkiv, an ammunition depot and two Uragan launchers were hit.



▪️In addition, Zmiivska TPP, one of the main generating stations in Kharkiv region, was hit again. As a result of the strike, over half a million customers were left without power, and new emergency shutdown schedules were implemented in the region.



▪️A series of strikes were launched on enemy industrial enterprises in Zaporizhzhia region. In the regional center, the workshops of the Motor-Sich enterprise, engaged in the manufacture of aircraft engines, were damaged.



▪️In Odesa region, kamikaze drones damaged facilities on the territory of the Novoodes'ka substation. The facility was already targeted last year, but was later repaired.



▪️In turn, the AFU again carried out a drone raid on the Russian rear regions. For the first time, Tatarstan came under fire, where drones damaged a dormitory building and tried to hit local refineries.



▪️Rostov region was subjected to a massive attack, where AFU attacked the Morozovsk military airfield. Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted more than 40 drones, but the debris damaged several buildings and a local substation.



▪️In Krasnodar region, another group of drones tried to attack the airfield in Yeysk. All drones were intercepted on approach, and no damage to the infrastructure was done.



Source @rybar

