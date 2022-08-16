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And We Know 8.16.2022 STRANGLEH@LD used by ATTACKERS!...demonstrates validity and close pr@ximity to JUSTICE [PAIN
High Hopes
High Hopes
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143 views • August 17, 2022

LT of And We Know


August 16, 2022


You know that music shows how I feel now after watching so much of this past week play out in front of us…there seems to be a building up of forces fighting back against the EVIL that can’t handle their DEMISE… The second wind is kicking in… have met many people…several at the ReAwaken event, many in Tennessee and the pieces are starting to fall into place. Let’s not lose hope. Here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g8ymb-stranglehld-used-by-attackers...demonstrates-validity-and-close-prximity-to.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticstreasonfbichristianron desantisheart attackmar-a-lagoltand we knowexposing evilsadsclose proximitystranglehold
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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