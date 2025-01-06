👋 Bye-bye❗️Trudeau resignation - the Zelensky curse claims another victim - short clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👋 Bye-bye Trudeau, the Zelensky curse claims another handshake victim.
Short clip. Full version is with questions answered, from the press. Posting too. Cynthia
❗️Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals as soon as the party chooses a replacement.
Trudeau, who has been in power for nine years, used a press conference to announce his resignation after mounting speculation about his future.
@AussieCossack