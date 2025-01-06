👋 Bye-bye❗️Trudeau resignation - the Zelensky curse claims another victim - short clip

👋 Bye-bye Trudeau, the Zelensky curse claims another handshake victim.

❗️Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals as soon as the party chooses a replacement.

Trudeau, who has been in power for nine years, used a press conference to announce his resignation after mounting speculation about his future.

