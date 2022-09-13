Heracles: Predictive Programming?

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Nanobots: microscopic bio-robots that can enter your system by the slightest contact with your skin...programmed with DNA to target specific individuals.
Since it’s DNA based — with further modifications — families, certain genetic traits, single nucleotide variants and polymorphisms that could target a range from individuals to whole ethnicities.
No Time To Die | 2021