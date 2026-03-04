Deceived Into Financial Slavery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALL-CAPS names, used for birth certificates, passports, driving licences, bank accounts, utility bills, etc., correspond with...
1/ The NAMEs on gravestones. They consider us legally dead so they can seize our estates.
2/ The NAMEs of ships. We are considered as vessels to be plundered and pirated.
3/ The NAMEs of corporations. We are considered traded instruments to be traded as stocks and bonds.
4/ The NAMEs of characters in plays. We are deceived into representing fictional characters so that we can be extorted.
This video clip is excerpted from Episode 4 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.
