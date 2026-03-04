BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deceived Into Financial Slavery
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
40 views • 22 hours ago

ALL-CAPS names, used for birth certificates, passports, driving licences, bank accounts, utility bills, etc., correspond with...


1/ The NAMEs on gravestones. They consider us legally dead so they can seize our estates.


2/ The NAMEs of ships. We are considered as vessels to be plundered and pirated.


3/ The NAMEs of corporations. We are considered traded instruments to be traded as stocks and bonds.


4/ The NAMEs of characters in plays. We are deceived into representing fictional characters so that we can be extorted.


This video clip is excerpted from Episode 4 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.


Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com


Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
slaverybankingfinance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Stocks Fall, Oil Prices Surge Following U.S.-Israel Strikes on Iran

U.S. Stocks Fall, Oil Prices Surge Following U.S.-Israel Strikes on Iran

Garrison Vance
Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Garrison Vance
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
We Must Now Prepare for the Possibility of Nuclear War and Total Supply Chain Collapse

We Must Now Prepare for the Possibility of Nuclear War and Total Supply Chain Collapse

Mike Adams
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy