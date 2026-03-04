Deceived Into Financial Slavery

ALL-CAPS names, used for birth certificates, passports, driving licences, bank accounts, utility bills, etc., correspond with...





1/ The NAMEs on gravestones. They consider us legally dead so they can seize our estates.





2/ The NAMEs of ships. We are considered as vessels to be plundered and pirated.





3/ The NAMEs of corporations. We are considered traded instruments to be traded as stocks and bonds.





4/ The NAMEs of characters in plays. We are deceived into representing fictional characters so that we can be extorted.





This video clip is excerpted from Episode 4 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.





Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com





Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.