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National Cannabis Industry Association
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The National Cannabis Industry Association was founded on the principle of power in numbers. The NCIA is the only national trade association representing state-legal, responsible #cannabis businesses in the US.
NCIA represents nearly 2k businesses & thousands of cannabis professionals, NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend our state laws, and advance federal policy reforms.
Businesses join the NCIA to become stronger, smarter, and more prosperous by working together to end prohibition and expand opportunities within the legal cannabis industry.
Your participation with NCIA means banding together with hundreds of responsible industry leaders in the only unified, coordinated, and industry-led effort to change federal law increases the power of our new industry. In an increasingly competitive industry, investment in your business is essential to your continued success. NCIA offers information, networking, and political representation that businesses serving the legal cannabis industry need to succeed.
Episode 640 of The #TalkingHedge interviews Morgan Fox, Media Director at #NCIA...
https://youtu.be/nnhGjDTRWoo
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisNews #CannabisBusiness #CannabisIndustryNews #TalkingHedgePodcast #CannabisPodcast
NCIA represents nearly 2k businesses & thousands of cannabis professionals, NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend our state laws, and advance federal policy reforms.
Businesses join the NCIA to become stronger, smarter, and more prosperous by working together to end prohibition and expand opportunities within the legal cannabis industry.
Your participation with NCIA means banding together with hundreds of responsible industry leaders in the only unified, coordinated, and industry-led effort to change federal law increases the power of our new industry. In an increasingly competitive industry, investment in your business is essential to your continued success. NCIA offers information, networking, and political representation that businesses serving the legal cannabis industry need to succeed.
Episode 640 of The #TalkingHedge interviews Morgan Fox, Media Director at #NCIA...
https://youtu.be/nnhGjDTRWoo
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisNews #CannabisBusiness #CannabisIndustryNews #TalkingHedgePodcast #CannabisPodcast
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