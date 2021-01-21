© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communism and the Crony-Capitalist Heart: A Connection?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • January 21, 2021
Progressives often think of themselves as future-oriented. So why are so many enamored of Communism, an ideology that is rooted in the Luddite movement of the past? In this expose', take a journey with us to explore the origins of Communism and how certain crony-capitalist icons (like steel baron Andrew Carnegie) were from literal Luddite parents, which made them deeply sympathetic to the goals of Robert Owen-style Communism.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#DanielNatal #TheDanielNatalShow #CronyCapitalism
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#DanielNatal #TheDanielNatalShow #CronyCapitalism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.