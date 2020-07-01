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Marxist Mob: What Are Your Legal Rights When The Mob Comes to YOUR House
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26 views • July 01, 2020
When CHAZistan Marxists showed up at HER house, Seattle Mayor changed her tune. As the mob fires into SUV and an arsonist sets himself on fire trying to burn down a home, what are YOUR legal rights to protect yourself? The case of the lawyers in St. Louis standing outside their home is a good example. The social media mob had a field day with the lawyers in St. Louis but now another picture emerges
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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