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Private Attorney General-a new perspective makes a BIG difference!
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21 views • March 20, 2021
Private Attorney General:
The plaintiff holds the position as a private Attorney General, under the 1866 Vindication and Civil Rights of the 39th Congress. This Congressional Act gives the Plaintiff the authority to step in, when the states fail or the government fails to uphold and protect the rights of the citizens
For Anna Von Reitz website you can click on the link:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
The plaintiff holds the position as a private Attorney General, under the 1866 Vindication and Civil Rights of the 39th Congress. This Congressional Act gives the Plaintiff the authority to step in, when the states fail or the government fails to uphold and protect the rights of the citizens
For Anna Von Reitz website you can click on the link:
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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