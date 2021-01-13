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A Brief History of The War on Drugs- with a Touch of Sarcasm (Why America Needs to Legalize- Part I)
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20 views • January 13, 2021
This is a Brief History of The War on Drugs- albeit with a Touch of Sarcasm. This covers the 1800's until 2020, and is Part I of the series as we explore why the USA absolutely needs to legalize drugs. We will explore the pros and cons of doing so.
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