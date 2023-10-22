Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPOSED: Only 33% of BLM’s $90M in Donations Helped Charitable Foundations
channel image
GalacticStorm
2164 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published Sunday

EXPOSED: Only 33% of BLM’s $90M in Donations Helped Charitable Foundations


Patrick Bet-David and Bob Woodson discuss how the Black Lives Matter organization scammed people and took millions of dollars.


▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 317


Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3sFAW4N


Visit our website: http://vt.com/


Text: PODCAST to 310.340.1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!


Patrick Bet-David

Keywords
blmmillionsscammedbob woodsonpatrick bet-david

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket