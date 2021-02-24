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SCHOOLS BEING TAUGHT TO CONDEMN THEIR WHITENESS!
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110 views • February 24, 2021
I am so ashamed of my whiteness I now walk around in Black Face! But guess what, I am still called a racist!! I have an Idea! have all white people walk around with their faces painted purple. Identity crisis over! Good job my Commie buddies, the propaganda is working!
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