Linda Westman Healing Trauma and Pain with Integrative Chiropractic and Kinesiology Part 2

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Linda uses kinesiology, generational healing, sound, health, etc to help her clients achieve balance in their lives.
In her research she found that patterns acquired during a lifetime and earlier can be shifted. She calls this generational healing.
Linda has a background in Chiropractic, MA Psychology, Muscle Therapy, Iridology and Sound Healing. She integrates information from her training in chiropractic, massage, Chinese theory, microbiology and psychology.
More at:
Drlindawestman.com