Episode #133 - 3 Stress Types: Anxiety, Control or Burnout — Which One Are You? | Dr Trupti Gokani

What if your stress is not random?

Most people know they are stressed.





Almost none of them know which type of stress has been quietly running their body, their identity, and their relationships for years.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Dr Trupti Gokani, board-certified neurologist, Ayurvedic expert, mindset coach, and author of The Stress Rx, to explore why stress is not just mental pressure, but a whole-system force that can shape your sleep, digestion, moods, identity, relationships, and sense of purpose.





We unpack her own origin story, from the insomnia crisis that hit during her first year of medical school, to the moment she rejected a quick diagnosis that did not explain the deeper ‘why’ behind her suffering. That rupture pushed her into a much bigger model of healing, one that integrates Western neurology, Ayurveda, subconscious patterning, trauma work, and the gut-brain connection.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 the three stress types: windy, fiery, and earthy, and how they show up as anxiety, intensity, or heaviness

🔹 why high performers can look successful while living in survival mode

🔹 how trauma can shape personality, reactions, and identity

🔹 the Three Brain Model and why thought alone cannot fix a dysregulated system

🔹 the gut-brain connection and the hidden physiology of stress

🔹 why healing is not just about symptom relief, but about returning to your authentic self





Most people are not broken. They are not lazy. They are not weak.

They are patterned, and they have never been given the right lens.





This conversation is that lens.





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Website - https://truptigokanimd.com/

Stress Type Quiz: https://truptigokanimd.com/stress-personality-type/

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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, which part of this conversation hit you the hardest?

📤 Share this with someone in your world who needs a better lens on stress, trauma, and healing.





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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS





00:00 — Introduction

07:32 — The insomnia crisis that nearly ended her medical career and what was really collapsing beneath the surface

10:06 — She tore up the Prozac prescription in the car park: the moment she chose her gut over authority

21:57 — When dysfunction becomes personality: why so many people don't know they're stressed

28:32 — Have we built a culture that only respects the body once the damage is expensive or impossible to ignore?

36:23 — The three stress types explained: windy, fiery, and earthy; which one are you?

55:24 — “I Was Smuggled Out of Africa” — the emotional moment that revealed hidden trauma in Dr Gokani’s nervous system

1:02:08 — Breaking down the windy, fiery, and earthy states in real life and what each one does to the body

1:11:44 — Why some people spiral into anxiety, others into anger, and others into total shutdown

1:24:23 — The Three Brain Model: why thought alone cannot fix a dysregulated system

1:51:03 — Trauma is far more pervasive than you think, and the small ones shape you just as deeply

1:59:53 — The socially rewarded identities: achiever, perfectionist, caretaker; that may actually be trauma adaptations

2:10:40 — What real healing looks like: not symptom relief, but returning to who you actually are