BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #133 - 3 Stress Types: Anxiety, Control or Burnout — Which One Are You? | Dr Trupti Gokani
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
28 views • Yesterday

What if your stress is not random?

Most people know they are stressed.


Almost none of them know which type of stress has been quietly running their body, their identity, and their relationships for years.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Dr Trupti Gokani, board-certified neurologist, Ayurvedic expert, mindset coach, and author of The Stress Rx, to explore why stress is not just mental pressure, but a whole-system force that can shape your sleep, digestion, moods, identity, relationships, and sense of purpose.


We unpack her own origin story, from the insomnia crisis that hit during her first year of medical school, to the moment she rejected a quick diagnosis that did not explain the deeper ‘why’ behind her suffering. That rupture pushed her into a much bigger model of healing, one that integrates Western neurology, Ayurveda, subconscious patterning, trauma work, and the gut-brain connection.


In this conversation we cover:


🔹 the three stress types: windy, fiery, and earthy, and how they show up as anxiety, intensity, or heaviness

🔹 why high performers can look successful while living in survival mode

🔹 how trauma can shape personality, reactions, and identity

🔹 the Three Brain Model and why thought alone cannot fix a dysregulated system

🔹 the gut-brain connection and the hidden physiology of stress

🔹 why healing is not just about symptom relief, but about returning to your authentic self


Most people are not broken. They are not lazy. They are not weak.

They are patterned, and they have never been given the right lens.


This conversation is that lens.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Trupti via any of the links below:


Website - https://truptigokanimd.com/

Stress Type Quiz: https://truptigokanimd.com/stress-personality-type/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TruptiGokaniMD

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ziramindandbody/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/truptigokanimd/

Twitter/X - https://x.com/GokaniMD

Book - The Stress Rx - https://amzn.to/3Rawkn1

Book - The Mysterious Mind - https://amzn.to/4u1VMJW


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧


Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎


📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, which part of this conversation hit you the hardest?

📤 Share this with someone in your world who needs a better lens on stress, trauma, and healing.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


⏱️ TIMESTAMPS


00:00 — Introduction
07:32 — The insomnia crisis that nearly ended her medical career and what was really collapsing beneath the surface
10:06 — She tore up the Prozac prescription in the car park: the moment she chose her gut over authority
21:57 — When dysfunction becomes personality: why so many people don't know they're stressed
28:32 — Have we built a culture that only respects the body once the damage is expensive or impossible to ignore?
36:23 — The three stress types explained: windy, fiery, and earthy; which one are you?
55:24 — “I Was Smuggled Out of Africa” — the emotional moment that revealed hidden trauma in Dr Gokani’s nervous system
1:02:08 — Breaking down the windy, fiery, and earthy states in real life and what each one does to the body
1:11:44 — Why some people spiral into anxiety, others into anger, and others into total shutdown
1:24:23 — The Three Brain Model: why thought alone cannot fix a dysregulated system
1:51:03 — Trauma is far more pervasive than you think, and the small ones shape you just as deeply
1:59:53 — The socially rewarded identities: achiever, perfectionist, caretaker; that may actually be trauma adaptations

2:10:40 — What real healing looks like: not symptom relief, but returning to who you actually are

Keywords
ayurvedaholistichealthmindbodyspiritstressreliefemotionalhealingtraumahealinggutbrainconnectionauthenticselfselfmasteryconsciousman7mindbodymedicinenervoussystemhealingtruptigokanithestressrxstresstypessurvivalmodehighperformancehealthsubconscioushealing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

Jacob Thomas
EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

EEOC Sues New York Times Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Male Editor

Garrison Vance
These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

These 6 Superfoods May Support Testosterone Levels in Men, Dietitian Says

Coco Somers
Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Beyond the hype: A case for real food in the fight against hypertension

Ava Grace
Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Gentle exercise and vigorous exercise, but not moderate exercise, improves sleep quality

Lance D Johnson
Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy