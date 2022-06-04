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Cherry-Picked Priorities
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50 views • June 04, 2022
Failure Of Leadership
* We don’t have a border; we don’t have baby formula; we can’t fill our gas tanks; and our streets are filled with blood.
* The American people need answers — and all [Bidan] has are excuses.
* Has he made anything better?
* The White House is willing to sacrifice your safety and livelihood in the name of virtue signaling.
* Rather than fix our problems, Dems play favorites.
* They pick winners and losers.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 June 2022
* We don’t have a border; we don’t have baby formula; we can’t fill our gas tanks; and our streets are filled with blood.
* The American people need answers — and all [Bidan] has are excuses.
* Has he made anything better?
* The White House is willing to sacrifice your safety and livelihood in the name of virtue signaling.
* Rather than fix our problems, Dems play favorites.
* They pick winners and losers.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 June 2022
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