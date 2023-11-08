Create New Account
Yamoa Extract - Extraordinary Natural Resource | Tania Wedin
Tania explains what it is, how it works, and why, in this era of disillusionment with (and justified distrust of) orthodox medical practice, it might be time for every man, woman and child to acknowledge this extraordinary resource and share what they learn.


TANIA’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Not the Norm: https://not-the-norm.com/

Yamoa: https://yamoapowder.com/


FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat


Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.

healthwellbeingffsyamoafearfreespeakeasytaniawedinyamoaextract

