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Numbers Dont Lie, But People Do
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90 views • January 10, 2022
ICU admissions continue to grow as Ontario reports 11,959 new COVID cases
https://archive.is/hn2MX
COVID-19 hospitalization data
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
COVID-19 Cases at LHSC
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
mRNA Platform: Enabling Drug Discovery & Development
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
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Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/hn2MX
COVID-19 hospitalization data
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
COVID-19 Cases at LHSC
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
mRNA Platform: Enabling Drug Discovery & Development
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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