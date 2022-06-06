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Ακύρωση των πολιτικών σας εκπροσώπων
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5 views • June 06, 2022
Η έννοια της ελευθερίας ξεκινά με τη συνειδητοποίηση του ποιος είσαι σε σχέση με το πολιτικό σύστημα. Η διαβόητη πολιτική δομή γνωστή ως αντιπροσωπευτική δημοκρατία είναι ο βασικός μηχανισμός ελέγχου που χρησιμοποιείται μεθοδικά για να χειραγωγήσει τη ζωή σας. Εάν πραγματικά αναζητάτε ελευθερία, πρέπει πρώτα να ακυρώσετε τους εκπροσώπους σας και στη συνέχεια να αναδιαρθρώσετε τις προσωπικές σας υποθέσεις στο πλαίσιο του δικαίου των συμβάσεων.
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