Iran Strikes Back | ICE Riots | No Kings Protest | Michael Tait Allegations Rock Christian Music

Weekly News Report! Tel Aviv has been hit by Iran in retaliation over Israel's preemptive strikes to curtail Iran's nuclear program. What did Trump know? Who is behind the ICE riots protesting immigration enforcement? Who is funneling dark money into the left's No Kings Protest that is supposedly in response to Trump's military parade on Saturday, June 14th. The Christian music world was hit with fresh allegations that DCTalk and Newsboys frontman Michael Tait's abusive behavior extended to drugging and molesting minors. Lots to cover this week ya'll! Buckle up! Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/iran-strikes-back-against-israel/





Father's Day Sale NOW thru June 17th, promocode "dad10 *NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%