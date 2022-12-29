Pfizer Docs: 20% of Clot Shot Strokes Were FATAL in 90 Days following Rollout

(Dec 28, 2022) Daily Clout interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf, Project Director Amy Kelly, and War Room/DailyClout volunteer and researcher, Dr. Chris Flowers. The War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Post-Marketing Team wrote a Stroke System Organ Class Review based on Pfizer document 5.3.6 data. In the first 90 days following Pfizer’s COVID mRNA bio-weapon injection rollout, 275 patients reported 300 different stroke-related adverse events; and 20% of those events were fatal. 50% of the adverse events occurred in the first two days following injection. Pfizer concluded: “This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues.”







Daily Clout 'Report 50': "20% of Post-Jab Strokes Fatal in the 90 Days Following Pfizer COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout": https://dailyclout.io/serious-stroke-adverse-events-following-pfizer-covid-19-mrna-vaccination/





Pfizer document: "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021":

https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/





Video Source: https://rumble.com/v22u9w0-one-of-five-stroke-sufferers-post-mrna-vaccine-died.-pfizer-documents.html