Pfizer Docs: 20% of Clot Shot Strokes Were FATAL in 90 Days following Rollout

(Dec 28, 2022) Daily Clout interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf, Project Director Amy Kelly, and War Room/DailyClout volunteer and researcher, Dr. Chris Flowers. The War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Post-Marketing Team wrote a Stroke System Organ Class Review based on Pfizer document 5.3.6 data. In the first 90 days following Pfizer’s COVID mRNA bio-weapon injection rollout, 275 patients reported 300 different stroke-related adverse events; and 20% of those events were fatal. 50% of the adverse events occurred in the first two days following injection. Pfizer concluded: “This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues.”
Daily Clout 'Report 50': "20% of Post-Jab Strokes Fatal in the 90 Days Following Pfizer COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout": https://dailyclout.io/serious-stroke-adverse-events-following-pfizer-covid-19-mrna-vaccination/
Pfizer document: "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021":
https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
Video Source: https://rumble.com/v22u9w0-one-of-five-stroke-sufferers-post-mrna-vaccine-died.-pfizer-documents.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.