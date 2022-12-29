Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Docs: 20% of Clot Shot Strokes Were FATAL in 90 Days following Rollout
196 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago |

 (Dec 28, 2022) Daily Clout interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf, Project Director Amy Kelly, and War Room/DailyClout volunteer and researcher, Dr. Chris Flowers. The War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Post-Marketing Team wrote a Stroke System Organ Class Review based on Pfizer document 5.3.6 data. In the first 90 days following Pfizer’s COVID mRNA bio-weapon injection rollout, 275 patients reported 300 different stroke-related adverse events; and 20% of those events were fatal. 50% of the adverse events occurred in the first two days following injection. Pfizer concluded: “This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues.”


Daily Clout 'Report 50': "20% of Post-Jab Strokes Fatal in the 90 Days Following Pfizer COVID mRNA Vaccine Rollout": https://dailyclout.io/serious-stroke-adverse-events-following-pfizer-covid-19-mrna-vaccination/


Pfizer document: "5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021":

https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/


Video Source: https://rumble.com/v22u9w0-one-of-five-stroke-sufferers-post-mrna-vaccine-died.-pfizer-documents.html

Keywords
current eventscorruptionfdadeathvaccinebrain damagefraudcrimes against humanitydocumentsmass murdernaomi wolfinjuriesclotsstrokespfizercoviddied suddenlydaily cloutamy kellychris flowers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket