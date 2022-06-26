EntertheStars: 'I Am Robot' is 'I Am Legend' - R.Evolution (Decoded) [24.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Links:NYSTV interview and after show Q and A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoQDccp8-o8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFlbOdcGuEw

Omicron Stellarium alignment and Antarctic Elite ritual

https://youtu.be/zD2tX5bhbu8

Links to today's show.

https://snipboard.io/RgekAN.jpg

https://www.snopes.com/tachyon/2021/01/i-am-legend-movie-poster.jpg

https://protectyourself.mykajabi.com/blog/lessons-from-my-masters-35-the-grandmaster-chronicles-part-vii





7,748 views Streamed live 23 hours ago

EntertheStars

108K subscribers

https://youtu.be/On7CrYvybtg

https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars



