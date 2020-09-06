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Packcraft Ep. 1 - Channel and Packcraft Update
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4 views • September 06, 2020
In this video I'll be updating everyone on whats going on.
► What content do you guys prefer?
Hit 👍 LIKE and ✅ Subscribe - Thank you!
Today we'll be talking about where I've been and future plans! Also we'll be showing off Packcraft along the way - let me know what you think about Packcraft in the comments!
➖ Follow me! ➖
🕹 Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
🐥 Twitter - https://twitter.com/gopackgo2001
📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/the_pack_at...
🎥 Superfanz - https://superfanz.co/user_22931
📘 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The-Pack-Att...
👾 Join The Pack Attack Discord - https://discord.com/channels/70500422...
➖ Follow them! ➖
📸 Instagram Honeybee - https://www.instagram.com/my_life_2002_/
🎥YouTube Shadowjewel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQJy...
🎥YouTube Shadowfox - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1xa...
📸 Instagram Foxboy - https://www.instagram.com/wyattmccono...
➖ The equipment I use! ➖
🎧 The headset I use - Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One/Series X - White/Green
📷 How I record my gameplay - Xbox One S
🎮 My controller - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, White
Subscribe for more videos!
- The Pack Attack
► What content do you guys prefer?
Hit 👍 LIKE and ✅ Subscribe - Thank you!
Today we'll be talking about where I've been and future plans! Also we'll be showing off Packcraft along the way - let me know what you think about Packcraft in the comments!
➖ Follow me! ➖
🕹 Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/gopackgo12345
🐥 Twitter - https://twitter.com/gopackgo2001
📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/the_pack_at...
🎥 Superfanz - https://superfanz.co/user_22931
📘 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The-Pack-Att...
👾 Join The Pack Attack Discord - https://discord.com/channels/70500422...
➖ Follow them! ➖
📸 Instagram Honeybee - https://www.instagram.com/my_life_2002_/
🎥YouTube Shadowjewel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQJy...
🎥YouTube Shadowfox - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1xa...
📸 Instagram Foxboy - https://www.instagram.com/wyattmccono...
➖ The equipment I use! ➖
🎧 The headset I use - Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox One/Series X - White/Green
📷 How I record my gameplay - Xbox One S
🎮 My controller - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, White
Subscribe for more videos!
- The Pack Attack
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